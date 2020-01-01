General News of Wednesday, 1 January 2020

Source: mynewsgh.com

Akufo-Addo quotes his favorite Peter Tosh verse to make case for African identity

President Akufo-Addo has quoted a line from late Jamaican Rastafarian reggae legend to make a case for why blacks all over the world must come back home to Africa.



Many Ghanaians do not know the Reggae side of president Akufo-Addo but Akufo-Addo speaking at the maiden edition of the Essence Global Economic Forum at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel yesterday said there is a line from Peter Tosh that he can't stop repeating.



“It should be obvious to all black people in the world by now that their dignity and standing are intricately bound up with the dignity and standing of Africa. That iconic Jamaican musician, Peter Tosh, put it quite succinctly. He said and I quote, a quote I will never be able to seize to repeat, “Don’t care where you come from, as long as you are a black man, you are an African.” We need each and every one of us gathered here to join hands in delivering progress and prosperity to our continent,” President Akufo Addo stated.



“The vision is of a black world on both sides of the Atlantic which leverages hard work, enterprise, creativity and innovation to engage in mutually beneficial trade and investment cooperation that will guarantee the prosperity of black people the world over,” President Akufo Addo added.



Peter Tosh, OM (born Winston Hubert McIntosh; 19 October? 1944 – 11 September 1987) was a Jamaican reggae musician. Along with Bob Marley and Bunny Wailer, he was one of the core members of the band the Wailers (1963–1976), after which he established himself as a successful solo artist and a promoter of Rastafari. He was murdered in 1987 during a home invasion.



