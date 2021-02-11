General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo promotes directors of prisons

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, upon the advice of the Prisons Service Council, pursuant to Article 27(3) of the 1992 Constitution, approved the promotion of senior officers to the Prisons Directorate.



Mr. Isaac Kofi Egyir who was the Director of Prisons (DOP) in Charge of Operations is now the Deputy-Director-General of Prisons (DDGP) In-Charge of Operations, a statement said.



DDP Francis Omane-Addo, formerly the Acting Director In-Charge of Agriculture, is now the Director of Prisons In-Charge of Welfare. DDP. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, hitherto the Acting Director of Prisons In-Charge of Health is now the Director of Prisons In-Charge of Services and Technical. DDP. Samuel Adjei-Attah who until recently was the Greater Regional Commander of Prisons and Commandant of the Prisons Officers Training School is now the Director of Prisons In-Charge of Health.



DDP Samuel Akampure Akolbire who was the General Staff Officer and Commanding Officer of the Prisons Headquarters becomes the Director of Prisons In-Charge of Operations.



DDP. Hanson Adu-Awuku the former Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of the Manhyia Local Prison is now the Director of Prisons In-Charge of Agriculture.



DDP. Ernest Asante-Adofo, who was the Officer-In-Charge of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison and Eastern Regional Commander of Prisons, is now the Director of Prisons In-Charge of Human Resource Development.