Akufo-Addo promotes directors of Prisons

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo under Article 207 (3) of the 1992 Constitution has approved the promotion of some senior officers to the Prisons Directorate.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb by the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Prison Service, Courage Astem, a total of 1,842 junior officers were also promoted to various higher ranks within the junior officer corps.



The Prison Service has congratulated all newly promoted officers urging them to live up to their responsibilities.



Below is the statement by the Ghana Prison Service:



PRESIDENT PROMOTES DIRECTORS OF PRISONS



His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, upon the advice of the Prisons Service Council, pursuant to Article 207 (3) of the 1992 Constitution, approved the promotion of senior officers to the Prisons Directorate as follows:



1. Director of Prisons (DOP) to the Deputy Director-General of Prisons (DDGP)



Mr. Isaac Kofi Egyir who was the Director of Prisons (DOP) in Charge of Operations is now the Deputy-Director-General of Prisons (DDGP) In-Charge of Operations



2. Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) to Director of Prisons (DOP)



a. DDP Francis Omane-Addo, formerly the Acting Director In-Charge of Agriculture, is now the Director of Prisons In-Charge of Welfare.



b. DDP. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, hitherto the Acting Director of Prisons In-Charge of Health is now the Director of Prisons In-Charge of Services and Technical.



c. DDP. Samuel Adjei-Attah who until recently was the Greater Regional Commander of Prisons and Commandant of the Prisons Officers training School is now the Director of Prisons In-Charge of Health.



d. DDP Samuel Akampure Akolbire who was the General Staff Officer and Commanding Officer of the Prisons Headquarters becomes the Director of Prisons In-Charge of Operations.



e. DDP. Hanson Adu-Awuku the former Officer In-Charge (OIC) of the Manhyia Local Prison is now the Director of Prisons In-Charge of Agriculture.



-MORE-



f. DDP. Ernest Asante-Adofo, who was the Officer In-Charge of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison and Eastern Regional Commander of Prisons, is now the Director of Prisons In-Charge of Human Resource Development.



3. ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF PRISONS (ADP) TO DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF PRISONS (DDP)



The under-listed Assistant Directors of Prisons (ADP) have been promoted to Deputy Directors of Prisons (DDP)



a) ADP. Edmond Boye Odonkor



b) ADP. Raphael K. Tuekpe



c) ADP. Ali Kwaku Ababio



d) ADP. Martin Kweku Darku



e) ADP. Simon Yao Adzah



In a related development, the Prisons Service Council had earlier approved the promotion of some other senior officers as below:



I. Twenty/20 Chief Superintendents of Prisons (CSP) to Assistant Directors of Prisons (ADP)



II. Thirty-eight/38 Superintendents of Prisons (SP) to Chief Superintendents of Prisons (CSP)



III. Eighty-five/85 Deputy Superintendents of Prisons(DSP) to Superintendents of Prisons (SP)



A Total of One Thousand Eight Hundred and Forty-two/1,842 junior officers were also promoted to various higher ranks within the junior officer corps.



The Director-General of Prisons congratulates all the newly promoted officers on their promotions and wishes to remind them that promotions come with higher responsibilities. All must therefore ensure that these promotions will be brought to bear on their performances.



Signed: COURAGE ATSEM



CHIEF SUPERINTENDENT OF PRISONS



CHIEF PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER