Akufo-Addo preparing young appointees for future NPP govt – Political scientist

Politics of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

A Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana-Legon in Accra, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante says the new faces and youthful deputy ministers-designate by President Akufo-Addo is geared towards preparing future leaders for the next New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.



In an interview with Starr 103.5 FM, the lecturer stated that the appointment is to psyche the minds of the young appointees among them to know that they have a duty to learn quickly in taking over the mantle in the near future.



President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday released the names of deputy ministers-designate to be vetted by the Appointment Committee of Parliament.



The deputy-ministerial list is characterized by fresh faces and young MPs nominated by the President to serve in his second term.



This, the Political Science lecturer said was meant for them to “come and learn the ropes of governance, so that they will be able to strengthen the frontiers of this country’s administration.



“Two, you are also preparing them for a higher appointment one day and the third one is if you look at this government there a number of old people who served under the Kuffour administration. So it’s a way of telling them that they will take over one day. So that they prepare the government so well for the next electoral exercise,” he reiterated.



He continued “remember, a few years from now we are going into the poll again to select leaders who will take charge of the country. If NPP is given the nod, from where I sit, they would need a team for the new government that comes up, you don’t waste time you can have a pool of skills and personnel that you can rely on to run the administration of the State,”.



Dr. Asante said those appointed as deputy ministers-designate, although they’re not substantive ministers should endeavour to display that commitment to the course of government.



“The way the appointment has gone you will realize that there are more MPs appointed as deputy ministers. For me my understanding is that you really want to ensure total commitment and support towards any government policy that will be introduced to parliament,” he disclosed.