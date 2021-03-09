General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo picks Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to read budget statement on Friday

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has chosen leader of government business in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu to deliver the “President’s budget” due to the unavailability of the finance minister-designate Ken Ofori Atta, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has announced on Monday March 8.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah said this at the Peduase Lodge on Monday March 8 during a post cabinet meeting and COVID-19 update.



This comes after earlier reports in a section of the media indicated that Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen was penciled to read the budget in the absence of the Finance Minister.



Mr Ofori Atta travelled to the United States to treat the complications he suffered after recovering from the coronavirus.



His trip resulted in his inability to be vetted by the Appointment Committee of Parliament.



President Akufo-Addo has already met his cabinet ministers to discuss the government’s agenda for 2021.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah who is also lawmaker for Ofoase Ayirebi said in an earlier tweet that the agenda discussed will reflect in the state of the nation address to be delivered by the president on Tuesday and also the budget statement to be presented on Friday.



He said “After swearing in Ministers on Friday Night, @NAkufoAddo on Saturday commenced a 3 day cabinet session with them to agree on the Govt’s agenda for 2021.



“This will reflect in the #GHSONA21 on Tuesday and the budget on Friday. Godspeed to the team.”



