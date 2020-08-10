General News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Akufo-Addo pays courtesy call on Akwamuhene, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III

Akufo-Addo with Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo called on the Paramount Chief of Akwamuman, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III at Akwamufie on Wednesday, August 5, as part of his tour in the Eastern Region.



The President was received by the Chiefs and Elders of Akwamu and ushered into the Palace with traditional prayers for him, his family and his administration.During the visit, the President conveyed his good wishes and further expressed confidence that his visit would mark the advent of cooperation between the Presidency and Akawamu Paramountcy towards facilitation of various projects to develop the region, through Education,Tourism, Heritage and Agriculture.



Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III gave the President a personal tour of the Akwamu museum that houses artefacts such as the over 400 year-old ‘Mahony’ cloth and the original keys to the Christianborg Castle seized by Nana Asomani in 1693. Akufo-Addo at AkwamufieAkwamumanhene, also regaled the President with historical accounts of exploits and heritage of the people of Akwamu and thanked him for taking time out of his busy schedule to call on him and his kinsmen.



He expressed hope that the pledge to cooperate with the Stool to progress development of the region will become a reality and proud legacy for both leaders.



President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by Joe Ghartey, Minister for Railways, Kwasi Amoako Attah, Roads and Highways Minister, Samuel Attah Akyea, Works and Housing Minister as well as Dan Botwe, Regional Reinterpretation Minister.



Other members of the entourage are Kofi Osei Ameyaw, Director General, NLA, Mr. Michael Ansah, CEO, Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation, Kwame Adu Darkwah a Deputy CEO, Ghana EXIMBANK, presidential staffers and other dignitaries.





