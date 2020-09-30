General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Akufo-Addo passed first test as ECOWAS chair – Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has passed his first test as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mr Franklin Cudjoe, President of policy think tank, Imani Africa, has said.



This comes after ECOWAS under the leadership of Mr Akufo-Addo ensured that Mali was restored to constitutional rule.



On Monday Colonel Assimi Goita, who headed a junta of young military officers who seized power on August 18, ousting elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced that Bah Ndaw, a retired colonel had been designated Mali’s interim president.



It is recalled that ECOWAS placed sanctions on Mali on August 20 in order to restore constitutional rule.



Subsequently, President Akufo-Addo summoned a meeting of the ECOWAS members in Accra to deliberate on the way forward.



Commenting on this development, Imani Boss Mr Cudjoe said “President Nana Addo as ECOWAS Chairman, has achieved a positive first win.



“The Malian rebels have handed over power to a transitional civilian government.”





