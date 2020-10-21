Politics of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Akufo-Addo only has one term - Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, presidential candidate for Ghana Union Movement

The presidential candidate for Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has said that the number one position secured by the New Patriotic Party(NPP) on the presidential ballot paper indicates President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has just one term to serve the country.



He also said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s second position on the ballot paper means Former President, John Dramani Mahama will also lose the election for the second time in the upcoming December 7 polls.



Osofo Kyiri Abosom made the assertions on Atinka TV’s Morning show, Ghana Nie, hosted by Nana Owusu Nkrumah on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, after all, qualified presidential candidates balloted for their positions at the Electoral Commission in Accra on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.



At the end of the balloting, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) secured the first position, the National Democratic Congress also secured the second, GUM came 3rd, CPP 4th, GFP 5th, GCPP 6th, APC 7th, LPG 8th, PNC 9th, PPP 10th, NDP 11 and then the Independent candidate comes at the 12 positions.



Reacting to the various positions of the political parties, Osofo Kyiri Abosom said the third position secured by his party means he is the next president after President Nana Akufo-Addo and John Mahama.



“I believe I am the third force and that is why I got number three. NPP’s number one means one term for President Akufo-Addo, NDC’s number two means second defeat for John Mahama. It means that I am next and then after me, CPP will come,” he said.



He was also of the belief that numbers do play critical roles in certain things including winning an election, buttressing his belief with instances where he had his first certificate on Tuesday, had second on Tuesday, adding that he got his number 3 position on the ballot paper on the same Tuesday.



“GUM is number three and it is a divine selection. I have seen that God is bringing victory to us. We want to stop taking tax from the poor like the head potters (Kayayee), market women amongst others, to develop the country, because doing that makes them impoverished,” he said.



Meanwhile, Osofo Kyiri Abosom also said when he is voted into power, he will use natural resources to develop the country instead of extracting money from food to develop the country.



“We want to open distribution centres where farmers will directly sell their produce to the distributors and when they bring it to the markets, it will be given to the market leaders at an affordable price for all to patronize,” he said.



For those who do not have capital, Osofo Kyiri Abosom said they would also be allowed to take some of the produce on credit and pay after selling later or the next day.



“We don’t want to extract money from food to build the country, rather, we want to grow food and make it abundant for consumption in the country and resort to natural resources like a diamond and the rest for development,” he added.





