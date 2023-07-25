Akufo-Addo nominates Freda Prempeh to replace Cecilia Dapaah

General News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Freda Prempeh, the Minister of State at the Presidency and Member of Parliament for Tano North, as the new Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.



She will be taking over from Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who submitted her resignation letter on Saturday, 22nd July 2023, which was accepted by the President on the same day.



The appointment of Hon. Freda Prempeh as the new Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources is set to take effect immediately, signifying a change in leadership within the ministry.



In addition to this appointment, President Akufo-Addo has made further ministerial appointments.



Mavis Nkansah Boadu, the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Afigya Sekyere East, has been appointed as the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.



Concurrently, Thomas Mbomba, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Member of Parliament for Tatale/Sanguli, will assume the position of Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways.







