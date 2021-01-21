General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Akufo-Addo names former Deputy Chiefs of Staff ministers

Samuel Abdulai Jinapor and Francis Asenso Boakye served as deputy Chiefs of Staff

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated the two deputy Chiefs of Staff in his first term for ministerial appointments.



The two – Samuel Abdulai Jinapor and Francis Asenso Boakye – were among a list of 27 minister-designates submitted by the president to Parliament for vetting and approval.



Incidentally, the two emerged triumphant in their maiden attempts to be Members of Parliament (MPs) in last year’s elections.



Lawyer Samuel Jinapor, who has been nominated Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, won the Damongo seat while Mr Asenso Boakye, who has been nominated Minister of Works and Housing, won the Bantama seat.



