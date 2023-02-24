You are here: HomeNews2023 02 24Article 1720814

General News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo names Genevieve Sackey as new MD of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

President Akufo-Addo has named Madam Genevieve Sackey as the new MD for GCML President Akufo-Addo has named Madam Genevieve Sackey as the new MD for GCML

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated a new Managing Director for the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited.

In a letter sighted by GhanaWeb, President Akufo-Addo submitted that madam Genevieve Sackey be made the new MD of the GCML.

“The president has nominated Madam Genevieve Sackey for appointment as the Managing Director of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited.

“Kindly take the necessary steps to regularise the said appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) and the regulations of the Company,” a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante to the Energy Minister said.

The announcement follows the resignation of Madam Frances Awurabena Asiam as MD on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The reasons for her resignation are yet to be established.

Checkout the letter below:

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Sportsleading sports icon

Former Black Stars player, Augustine Arhinful

Christian Atsu died on the first day of Turkey earthquake - Augustine Arhinful claims

Businessleading business icon

Real Estate

Here are 5 ways to create generational wealth

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Stephanie Benson and sister, Akosua Agyapong

'No more fighting' - Stephanie Benson, Akosua Agyapong reunite

Africaleading africa news icon

Thomas Sankara photographed a year before his death in 1986. Photograph: Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty

Why Thomas Sankara’s widow and children boycotted his reburial

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Dr Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen

EMT and ECC, who takes the credit and who takes the blame?