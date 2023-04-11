Akufo-Addo must be blamed for Bryan Acheampong’s treasonable comments – NDC

General News of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is blaming President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the persistent claim it will not hand over power to an NDC government in 2024.



The party through its National Organizer Joseph Yammin seems to suggest, persons who are making positions of not handing over power in 2024 and breaking the eight are only taking cues from the President who is just a bad influence.



Mr. Yammin has vowed as long as he remains a leader of the NDC during the election 2024, the NPP wish will only remain that and not a reality.



He spoke in a Facebook live stream monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“As the national organizer, I will not lead the NDC into election 2024 for Bryan Acheampong and the NPP to make such useless statements, this is not the first time such a statement has been made, unfortunately, the president of the republic made a similar statement and I wonder why people with a conscience did not speak against the president. That is the hypocrisy you find in this country, that you have men of God, CSOs that will not see the wisdom in criticizing the president when he makes a statement like that”, he lashed out.



“Nana Akufo-Addo is the first person to say he will hand over to an NPP government, does the president understand the words he was using, and then Lord Commey comes to repeat such nonsense”, he added.