Akufo Addo must appoint more Ashantis, they saved NPP from defeat – Ken Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Maverick politician and New Patriotic Party(NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong has urged President-elect Akufo Addo to appoint more Ashantis into his next government.



According to him, Ashanti Region with their huge numbers saved the NPP from defeat in the December 7general election.



The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has won the presidential election in the Ashanti Region with 1,795,824 votes.



His closest contender, Mr John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) polled 653,149 votes.



Commenting further on the issue on Net 2 TV monitored by Kasapafmonline.com Hon. Ken Agyapong stated that it will not be out of place to reward a region that significantly contributed to the NPP’s victory.



“I congratulate the people of the Ashanti Region, if it were not for them the NPP would have probably suffered defeat. Akufo Addo should give them a lot of ministerial appointments and more development should go there. Mahama was making a bogus argument that he has won 10 regions, only the Ashanti Region gave the NPP over 1,142,000 which canceled the votes garnered by the NDC in almost 7 regions…I mean the votes from just one region canceled that huge number of NDC votes. So I give the Ashanti Region a huge standing ovation.



“Some areas in Ghana are ungrateful, look at Oti, this government made the area a region but they voted against the NPP. We should be politically skewed that we maintain our stronghold first before you look for others.”

