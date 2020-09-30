General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Akufo-Addo must address nation on insecurity concerns – PPP

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to address the nation on the general insecurity that it says has gripped the country.



In statement issued on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, the party said such an address by the President will instill confidence in Ghanaians.



“We strongly recommend that the President should address the nation on the general insecurity in the country and adopt a multi-partisan approach that gives confidence to the citizens to whom he owes the high office,” the statement signed by the party’s National Secretary, Paa Kow Ackon, read.



The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also called on the President to speak to the matter.



Recent activities of the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), which is calling for an independence of parts of the Volta and Oti regions to be called Western Togoland, have caused a fluid security situation in the region.



Recently, the group hit Juapong and seized a senior police officer.



Calm has, however, been restored in the hotspots.



