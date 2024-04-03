Akufo-Addo moves Stephen Amoah to finance ministry to replace John Kumah

General News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reassigned Stephen Amoah, Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry as Deputy Minister for Finance.



The move comes in the wake of the passing of John Kumah, the Deputy Minister for Finance.



A statement released by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Office of the President read: “The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reassigned the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry and Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Hon. Stephen Amoah, as Deputy Minister for Finance.



“Hon. Stephen Amoah, until his redesignation, was the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, and he takes over from the late Hon. John Kumah, who passed away on 7th March 2024. His appointment takes effect immediately.”



With Amoah's move to the Ministry of Finance, President Akufo-Addo has nominated Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo, the Member of Parliament for Achiase, as the Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry.



“Following the reassignment of Hon. Stephen Amoah as Deputy Minister for Finance, President Akufo-Addo has appointed, subject to parliamentary approval, Hon. Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo, Member of Parliament for Achiase, as Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry.



“President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that Parliament will, once again, on a bi-partisan basis, expedite the approval of his nominee, so he can join the Government forthwith, and assist in the delivery of his mandate for his second term in office,” the statement added.







AM/SARA



