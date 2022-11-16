Akufo-Addo meets King Charles during private visit to UK

General News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, November 15, met with King Charles III of England.



The meeting which took place at the Windsor Castle ws confirmed by a tweet on the official handle of the Royal Family.



"This afternoon, The King welcomed the President of Ghana to Windsor Castle for an Audience," the caption accompanying a photo of the two gentlemen shaking hands read.



Akufo-Addo is in the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected back in the country today.



Per GhanaWeb tracking, Akufo-Addo becomes the third African leader to meet the King after Ali Bongo of Gabon and Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria respectively.



Dozens of African leaders were in the UK in September to attend the funeral of the King's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II who spent seven decades as the monarch.



