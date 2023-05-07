Akufo-Addo meets Canadian PM in London

General News of Sunday, 7 May 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in London.



According to a tweet by the president, the meeting was on bilateral talks and ways of strengthening ties of cooperation between the two countries.



The Ghana contingent comprised Akufo-Addo and Papa Owusu Ankomah, Ghana's ambassador to the United Kingdom.



"On Sunday, 7th May 2023, I held bilateral discussions with the Prime Minister of the Government of Canada, His Excellency Justin Trudeau, in London.



"Our talks centered on strengthening the ties of co-operation and bonds of friendship between Ghana and Canada," Akufo-Addo captioned his tweet which was accompanied by four photos.



The two leaders were in the UK for the May 6 coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camila at Westminster Abbey.



