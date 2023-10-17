Akufo-Addo makes errors any time he speaks without a written speech - Social analyst

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A social analyst, Andy Nana Wusu, has stated that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been found making errors anytime he makes a public speech without a written text.



He explained that the president often speaks his mind when he is addressing the public, and there is no text to guide him.



The comments by the analyst came after a speech delivered by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, when he toured the affected areas of the flood on October 16, 2023, which came about as a result of the spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dam.



The president, in addressing flood victims, noted that although the people in the area did not vote for him to become president, he is acting on behalf of the government to address the issue at hand.



The president's comments have drawn mixed reactions from the public. While some criticised him for making a politically charged statement in the midst of a disaster, others believed he was merely reiterating the fact that the affected area was a stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Responding to this development, the social analyst, who was speaking on Oyerepa T,V pointed out the president is not a gifted public speaker.



“If the president is speaking without a written speech, he often makes errors. God gave each of us strength. Some are good with public speaking, some are not,” he said



Andy Nana Wusu explained that the venue and the timing was not right for him [reference to the president] to make such comments.



“The venue where he was speaking, was it necessary that he said that? So, for me, we shouldn't continue on that tangent because if we do, we will neglect the main concern which is the flood and the victims,” he added.



Excepts of what the President said to the flood victims



When I took the oath of office as president, I took the oath of office as president to every single individual in Ghana, of all people, districts in Ghana. And whether they voted for me or not, once I have taken the oath, I am the president of all the people.



So, Torgbui, you and your elders, I want the people here, beginning with you and the elders, to understand that when something like this happens and the government acts, the government is acting for Ghanaians, that is all Ghanaians.



I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and are suffering and it is my responsibility to try and help.



Because if it is the question of counting who votes for me and who doesn't vote for me, I shouldn't be here, because you don't vote for me, but that is not my concern. And in any event, you will vote for me and my party.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



WN/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



