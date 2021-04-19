Akufo-Addo lost massive 2020 votes because of his ‘very serious fight’ against Galamsey – Jinapor defends

Politics of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: My News GH

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor has asserted that President Akufo-Addo suffered a great loss in the 2020 elections after he put his Presidency on the line to fight illegal mining (galamsey) in the Country, MyNewsGh.com reports.



The Minsiter who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Damango speaking in an interview on JoyNews TV’s ‘Newsfile’ program monitored by MyNewsGh.com explained that it will be erroneous for anyone to assume the President’s resolve to fight galamsey was mere rhetoric as his government was hit hard in terms of votes loss in Mining communities across the country.



“Sampson, he did put his presidency on the line. Just go and check the results of the 2020 elections, clearly, the President put his presidency on the line.



Check all the mining communities, the NPP lost all the mining communities. If he wasn’t committed to the fight and didn’t achieve significant successes, then how come he lost in those communities.



This is clearly what he meant by putting his presidency on the line.”



He further continued that “Galamsey is a national emergency and must be tackled without political lenses. I’m interested in the new atmosphere that we are championing to clear this menace that continues to hang over us.”



Background



On July 17, 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressing a two-day workshop on galamsey for traditional leaders drawn from different parts of the country stated that “I have said it in the Cabinet, and perhaps this is the first time I am making this public, that I am prepared to put my Presidency on the line on this matter. ‘If by the grace of God, my party allows me to go again and I have the health and everything to go again but this I do not get it (win), then I will say to myself: ‘Well, this is a choice I have to make as a human being.’ Do you do what is right or what you think will make you get along? I think you do what is right and what you are required to do”.



This many say the President failed to live up to expectations as his resolve to fight the menace was mere rhetoric and did not reflect in his actions.