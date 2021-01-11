You are here: HomeNews2021 01 11Article 1151078

General News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Peace FM

Akufo-Addo lost 2020 election - Bulldog insists

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Bulldog play videoBulldog

Bulldog has insisted that President Akufo-Addo didn't win the recently held 2020 election.

"He didn't win the election" he indicated, adding "we are in court with the issue and so if the court comes out to say indeed he (Akufo-Addo) won, we would accept it"

Speaking on United Showbiz programme on UTV, he was further asked why he congratulated President Akufo-Addo, having in mind that "he didn't win the election"

Listen to his response in the video below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment