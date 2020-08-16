General News of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Akufo-Addo likely to reopen airport by September 1

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hinted that Ghana is preparing to reopen its borders for human traffic by September 1.



According to him in his live televised address on Sunday, he has instructed the Ministry of Aviation, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and the Ghana Airports Co Ltd. to work with the Ministry of Health and its agencies, to ascertain our readiness to reopen our airport.



"I know many still ask when our borders, especially our international airport, Kotoka International Airport, will be open. Under my instruction, the Ministry of Aviation, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and the Ghana Airports Co Ltd., have been working, with the Ministry of Health and its agencies, to ascertain our readiness to reopen our airport," Akufo-Addo said.



He continued: "I want to ensure that we are in a position to test every single passenger that arrives in the country to avoid the spread of the virus. The outcome of that exercise will show us the way and determine when we can reopen our border by air. I am hoping that, by God’s grace, we will be ready to do so by 1st September.

