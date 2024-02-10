Akufo-Addo likely to announce ministerial reshuffle - Report

General News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: happyghana.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to execute a ministerial reshuffle within the current administration.



News sources indicate that the president is poised to make significant changes to his ministerial appointments after several demands for the reshuffle by the public in 2023.



As of October 2023, news reports made hints of the reshuffle, adding that it will be the most extensive of all reshuffles that have been made in Akufo-Addo’s tenure.



The last major change to government was a month after former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen and Agriculture Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto resigned to focus on their political campaigns.



Reports indicate that the reshuffle which was scheduled for last year was postponed to accommodate the completion of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential and parliamentary primaries.



This move is said to be a measure taken to preempt any unsuccessful candidates from attributing their loss to the president.



Last week, 24 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) were sacked and 26 others replaced them as part of efforts to revitalise the system.