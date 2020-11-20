General News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo-led ‘concerted efforts’ to discredit my integrity bound to fail – Amidu

The former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Alamisi Burnes Kaiser Amidu, has accused the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his government of leading efforts to discredit his integrity.



But he insists that such venture will fail given the exigencies of time.



“The concerted efforts led by the President of Ghana and his government to discredit my integrity for producing a professional report on the analysis of the risk of the prevention of corruption and anti-corruption assessment is bound to fail because the Ghanaian of 2020 is not the Ghanaian of 2016 who believed the mere rhetoric of fighting corruption,” he said in a press release on Thursday, November 19.



He observed that the response by the Presidency to his resignation of Monday, November 16 is only an “attempt to divert attention from the serious suspected breaches of corruption and corruption-related laws disclosed in the anti-corruption assessment contained in the Agyapa report.”



For him, the response by government is like “making false and frivolous allegations against my person.”



He said that will also fail “because truth shall always triumph over falsehood”.





The release was to put in writing a recorded telephone conversation he had with Citi FM journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu on Thursday.



He said there were threats on his life and that he does not fear losing it to defend his hard-won integrity.



“I was not going to talk to the press. I am being pushed by so-called responses to me, which contains reference…to speak. But I do not want anybody to blame me when I speak out and it becomes unpalatable.



“So, either the attacks stop or I will defend my integrity even if that means my death. It is something I won by dint of hardwork from the PNDC to date and I am not going to allow anybody, not even the president, to pull that integrity into the mud.”







