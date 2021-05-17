Akufo-Addo leaves for Paris

General News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: 3 News

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Accra for the first leg of his three-country working visit.



The President is expected to be away for nine days.



He will be in France, Belgium and South Africa.



In France, President Akufo-Addo will attend the Summit on Financing African Economies to be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, May 18.



The Summit, which will bring together several African and European leaders, and heads of international financial institutions, will devise strategies that will boost strong, inclusive recovery in Africa, grounded in a dynamic private sector, help foster sustainable progress and prosperity.



As well as accelerate the green and digital transition in line with the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.



Whilst in Paris, President Akufo-Addo is scheduled to have bilateral discussions with the President of the World Bank, and the Managing Director of the IMF, who will both be attending the Summit.



The President will on Wednesday be in Belgium before travelling to South Africa on Monday, May 24 to address the Fourth Ordinary Session of the Fifth Parliament of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP).



These working visits, according to the Presidency, are part of the efforts Mr Akufo-Addo is making to re-engage with the rest of the world, following the onset of the pandemic, and highlight Ghana, once again, as a country with an impressive business-friendly atmosphere, with bright economic prospects for the future.