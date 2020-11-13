General News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Akufo-Addo leads entourage to Rawlings’ home

President Akufo-Addo has arrived at the residence of former President Rawlings

After declaring a 7-day national mourning period in honour of the departed Jerry John Rawlings and speaking to his family following an official communication of the incident, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid a formal visit to the residence of the former president.



24-hours after the demise of the first president of the 4th Republic, President Akufo-Addo has led an entourage of key members of his administration to former President Rawlings’ house at Ridge.



The president's arrival at the house of the late former president was preceded by that of other government officials including the Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia in the company of his wife; the Chief of Staff, Frema Opare; and the National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay.



Mr. Rawlings passed away on the morning of Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the country’s premier hospital, Korle Bu after a short illness. According to the family, he had been on admission for days before kicking the bucket.



Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is yet to be sighted in public. Although there has not been any statement from her on the demise of the husband, the family in a statement released by daughter Zanetor Rawlings asked the public for privacy.



GhanaWeb has been at the Ridge residence but is yet to confirm whether the Former First Lady is at the residence or not.







