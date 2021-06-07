Akufo-Addo launches strategy to preserve Ghana’s security

General News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

A National Security Strategy aimed at preserving the freedom, sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the country has been launched.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who launched the document in Accra said it is consistent with Ghana’s security architecture which will maintain Ghana as open, tolerant, socially cohesive, peace-loving that uphold the rule of law and positions the country as a land of opportunities.



This is a strategy seek to ensure the self-preservation of Ghana as a prosperous, stable and sovereign state that is able to provide for the safety and well-being of its citizens and inhabitants.



The National Security Strategy will serve as the blueprint for the coordination of national response effort to protect and safeguard the nation from threats, risks, challenges to its security and stability from both the domestic and international environments.



Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, said the Strategy will mitigate new threats and respect freedom its citizens.



President Akufo-Addo commended the Ministry and its partners for the putting together the Strategy.



He said government will provide the resources for a successful implementation of the Plan.



“The Ministry of National Security will serve as the lead government ministry for the implementation of this strategy.



“In executing this mandate the Minister for National Security shall, in addition to coordinating the activities of all stakeholders in the implementation of the national security implementation strategy, issue periodic notices and coordinating instructions for a successful implementation,” he said.



One of the highlights of National Security Strategy is the establishment of Security fund to support the implementation of the strategy.



The President also launched the New National Security Ministry office complex.



The building located at the “Blue gate” was named after former National Security advisor, Joshua Kyeremeh who passed on recently.