Akufo-Addo is worst than 'intolerant' Idi Amin - Joshua Akamba

Politics of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba, has averred that President Akufo-Addo has become worst than Idi Amidu, becoming Africa’s most intolerant leader.



He said the current president would leave a legacy as a dictator who oppressed his critics and journalists who criticized him.



To him, just like dictators in Africa were removed from office, he must be handled in a manner that will ensure the freedom of expression and speech by people affected by his poor leadership.



He said the NPP used brut force to rig and rob the election and the mandate of the people.



“President Akufo-Addo is going to leave a legacy of dictatorship. He is worst off than Idi Amin. Idi Amin was a military ruler, but we have a civilian rule in Ghana, and yet, what kind of human rights lawyer do we have as a leader? We witnessed the Ayawaso West Wuogon saga, and yet the President failed to implement the recommendations. In a modern democracy, if we have a leader preventing people from expressing their views; we have journalists killed, and if we have others sacked for expressing their views, then we can say he is worst off than Idi Amin and Sadam Hussein.”



Idi Amin is described as a leader who rendered extensive damage not only to his own country but to the East African region and the developing world in general.



He carried out a coup d’etat in 1971 that ended constitutional civilian rule.



He kicked the Asians out of Uganda in 1972 on grounds that they were blocking the advancement of black Ugandans into entrepreneurial and middle-class jobs in the country’s economy.



Reacting to this, Mr. Akamba said although we have a human rights lawyer as President, under his administration, we are witnessing the abuse of power, hooliganism on the part of government vigilante groups and other forms of abuses.



He urged journalists to be bold, courageous and expose the ills in government.