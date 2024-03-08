Akufo-Addo is worst president since 1992 in terms of delivering on democracy - Amoako Baah

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Amoako Baah has ranked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the worst president under the Fourth Republic in terms of defending and consolidating democracy.



Amoako Baah, a political scientist, is a serial critic of the Akufo-Addo-led government and has often called out the president over his lack of action on critical national issues.



In an interview on Accra-based Onua FM (March 6), he said in terms of delivering on democracy: "Akufo-Addo's (administration) is worse, very bad... that must is for sure."



Asked for specifics of what has gone wrong since 2017, he responded: "(it has been) seven years of strictly vices, people steal without accountability, they offend the laws and go free, no one arrested for galamsey or breaching Auditor-General's reports."



He pointed to the case of former Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, to stress how "proceed on leave" orders have been issued to people who are not in the president's good books or against his allies.



"Akufo-Addo does what he wants because he is not accountable and there are no consequences," he added.



Jerry John Rawlings (1993 - 2001), John Agyekum Kufuor (2001 - 2009), John Atta Mills (2009 - 2012) and John Dramani Mahama (2012 - 2016) are the presidents Ghana has had under the Fourth Republic.



Akufo-Addo is the fifth president and only the third to secure a second term aside from Rawlings and Kufuor.



