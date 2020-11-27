General News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo is the safest person to entrust your mandate – Bawumia

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has asked Ghanaians to give their mandate to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo again because he is the safest person to lead the country.



He noted that over the past four years that Mr Akufo-Addo has been the president of Ghana, several pro-poor programme and policies have been introduced to build the economy that was destroyed by the previous Mahama administration.



To that end, he said while delivering an address on Thursday, November 26 that Ghanaians should vote for him in the December 7 elections.



“I am here to paint to you a broad picture of what we have done over the last four years and how each of them connects to a central theme. Everything we have successfully done over the last four years has been designed to make an impact on real people, on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians from all walks of life.



“Our stewardship over the last four years would mean nothing if we have not impacted on the lives and livelihoods of the broad mass of Ghanaians,



“As we review how far we have come and the progress we have made with the mandate you gave his excellency the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP government over the last years, I am confident that you will come to one conclusion if you have not done so yet, that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the safest pair of hands into which we can entrust our mandate.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.