Akufo-Addo is the first president to superintend over dismissal of an EC boss - NDC communicator

General News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Malik Basintale, has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the first president in Ghana to have superintended over the sacking of an EC head.



Making a list of things he said the president had superintended over, while speaking on TV3's New Day, the NDC communicator stated that, for instance, President Akufo-Addo is the first president in Ghana to have overseen the dismissal of an Electoral Commissioner.



Responding to a request from the presidency for members of the top management of the EC to submit their CVs, Malik Basintale wondered what the president is looking to gain from this request.



“What at all does President Akufo-Addo want with the Electoral Commission since his inception into office? President Akufo-Addo was the first president of the republic to superintend over the dismissal of an Electoral Commissioner and her two deputies.



“In fact, while his predecessor goes down in history as the first president to appoint the first female to the Electoral Commission, President Akufo-Addo becomes the first president to sack the first female Electoral Commissioner,” he stated.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for the Kwadaso constituency in the Ashanti Region, Professor Kingsley Nyarko, has questioned why people are being emotional about the issue.



He stressed that people should rather ascertain the reason behind the request before making such sweeping statements.



“In my view I think this will help go through the CV’s to ascertain the competencies of these individuals. For all you know, we don’t have accurate data, so this is for a noble objective. I wouldn’t sit here and say that because the directive is coming from the office of the President, there’s mischief behind it,” he told the morning show host of Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Kwesi Parker-Wilson.



The MP also admonished the public to be circumspect in matters of this nature, insisting that they can make conclusive statements after the reasons for the request are made public.



“You cannot look at this on the face value and conclude unless you point to mischief. So, what if at the end of the day this turns out to be a good thing, what will people say again? So, we have to be very circumspect. We don’t have to be emotional and say things like that,” he stressed.



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











Meanwhile, watch a snippet of GhanaWeb TV's latest program that focuses mainly on Everyday People below:











AE/WA