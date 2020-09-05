Politics of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: hotfmghana.com

Akufo-Addo is the favourite but will lose the election if care is not taken - Opeele Boateng

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo

In succession to his recent interview on Hot 93.9 FM’s ‘Dwene ho biom’ political talk show hosted by astute radio presenter, Chairman KK Asamoah, Social Commentator, Isaac Opeele Boateng popularly known as Coach Opeele has made another comment about the Agyapa Royalties’ deal and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to Coach Opeele Boateng, President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo is the most popular candidate in these times, but he (the president) and his party might be swerved by the “silent majority” if he does not take caution in these times.



Speaking on the same show on Thursday, September 3, 2020, Coach Opeele reiterated his opinion about the legality of the aforementioned deal, but once again, insisted that President Akufo-Addo and his government show transparency and accountability concerning the deal, to eliminate the rising upheaval in the country.



He said to Chairman KK, host of the show: “The NPP should not joke with the ‘Agyapa’ issue which is rather causing a hullabaloo in this country. It is very risky to play nonchalant with certain issues when you are in power.



"As we speak now, everybody is aware that Nana Addo is the favourite candidate for the elections; people hail “4more4Nana” everywhere, but we don’t know about the silent majority. They are the dangerous people,” Opeele Boateng told Chairman KK



The opinionated social commentator alluded to the floating voters and indicated that they are rather unpredictable and should not be taken for granted by the ruling party:



“They say power is you and me… We are the ones in possession of the power to vote for the politician. We do not know where the silent majority may come from.”



The former coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Football Club could not coach the NPP enough, as he admonished with emphasis that they show accountability and transparency if they want to have victory in the upcoming election.



Watch Opeele Boateng’s submission below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.