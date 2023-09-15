Akufo-Addo is the 'devil', he wants to make Bawumia the poodle of the Akyems – Alhaji Saani

Politics of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A founding member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Saani Mohammed, has descended heavily on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In an interview on Kumasi-based Oheneba1TV on Facebook on September 13, 2023, Alhaji Saani, a member of the council of elders of the NDC in the Ashanti Region, described the president as the devil because he has brought untold hardship on Ghanaians.



He said that Akufo-Addo’s recent admission that the next president of Ghana would solve the challenges of the country means that he intentionally brought hardship on Ghanaians.



“We warned Ghanaians about Akufo-Addo but they did not listen. Those who knew him warned us but we did not listen. See the mess we are in today.



“Akufo-Addo is the devil himself... I’m not just symbolising; he is the one,” he said in Twi.



The NDC leading NDC member added that the president now wants to use the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as a stooge to continue ruling Ghana but it would not work this time around.



“He wants to make Dr Bawumia, the poodle of Akyems. But history tells us that Dr. Bawumia would not win even if Akufo-Addo supports him,” he added.



Watch the interview below:







BAI/OGB



