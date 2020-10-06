Politics of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Akufo-Addo is the best President in Ghana's history – Kofi Jumah

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Asokwa Constituency, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has said that there’s no President in the history of Ghana that has performed better in his administration than what President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done in his four-year term.



He said President Nana Addo should be applauded for his good work which has transformed Ghana from bad to good.



He remarked “I have not seen a leader in Ghana who’s that bold because when he believes in something he’ll go for it. We have something like free SHS and right from day one he said let’s go for it. His own party elders were making comments that they think that he’s rushing though I don’t want to mention names.



“Nana Addo said that the biggest investment must go into the education of the people and that’s a bold decision. I believe that single decision if nothing else is added have put him above the pedestal of every leader that we’ve ever gotten as a country.”



He continued “They said he was rushing but because he believed in it he said let’s go for it and if we need to sacrifice, let us sacrifice and do it. Because the social engineering positive part will overcome all the sacrifices we’ll put into it and would transform the country when you have a good chunk of the population being very well educated".



“Some countries like Norway and Switzerland don’t have much but the education of their population. He said it’s good to invest in roads and infrastructure but more importantly let’s invest in the education of the masses because it’s very important,” he told the host.

