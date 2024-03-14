Akufo-Addo is smart enough not to sign the anti-gay bill - Maxwell Kofi Jumah

General News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: Adwoa Adubia, Contributor

The Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to sign the anti-gay bill into law.



He indicated that the anti-gay bill presented by the parliamentarians and awaiting his signature is ridiculous and senseless and that he knows President Akufo-Addo is smart enough not to sign it to incriminate and terrorize gays in the country.



The GIHOC MD, who is the in-law of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, explained that the bill was set on "hallucinations, crazy stuffs and emotions" and that further deliberations and discussions were not properly done before these laws were agreed on by the parliamentarians.



"First of all, I don't want any man to touch me... One of the best creations God ever made was to make the woman. I love the woman. When I see a woman, in fact, if there were no women in this world, I will be walking naked from here to Circle; they manage my life.



"But that law is a bad law. Maybe with the intention of managing gayism, but that was not what they did. They used some crazy stuff; there is some crazy stuff that they've been hallucinating about and they made it into law. Trust me, I hope Akufo-Addo doesn't sign; he's smart enough not to sign, but if it were to be signed, within 6 months, the same people will be coming back for the law to be changed," he stated in an interview snippet on Adubia TV.



Kofi Ghana, as he is affectionately called, continued that even though he doesn’t like gays, he won’t go around with a gun shooting gays or slashing them with cutlasses.



He said if such actions cannot be meted out to a dog, how much more human beings?



He stated that the LGBT+ community needs to be protected just like the murderers and the armed robbers in society.



