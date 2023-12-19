Akufo-Addo is setting back our democracy – Martin Kpebu laments 'rejected' Bills

General News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer Martin Kpebu has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of hindering the nation's progress by refusing to sign key bills passed by Parliament.



Notably, the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Witchcraft Bill), and the Armed Forces (Amendment) Bill, 2023.



Lawyer Kpebu cited what he called the president's earlier enthusiastic signing of the amended Article 29, which dealt with the death penalty.



Speaking in an interview on Citi FM on December 18, 2023, he emphasized the potential setback to democracy, urging the president to sign the bills promptly.



“The amendment of article 29, which deals with the death penalty…he signed that one with admiration …so why won’t he sign this when he signed the first one joyously.



“I think that this thing he is doing is drawing our democracy back, look he had already signed the first one and it had been implemented so how is he now withdrawing, it is not a good thing, he should just go back, is like two steps forward and now he is taking five steps back. He shouldn’t do that, he should just sign this thing and let's go,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo has addressed Parliament, explaining that while he supports the contents of the bills, he cannot assent to them due to constitutional issues.



He cited a violation of Article 108 of the 1992 Ghana Constitution, which dictates that bills must be introduced by or on behalf of the President.



In a letter read by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin, the president outlined specific constitutional concerns during a recent conversation.



The bills, labeled as private member's bills rather than being presented on behalf of the President, were deemed inconsistent with established constitutional and legislative processes.



President Akufo-Addo expressed his intention to reintroduce the bills to Parliament on his behalf after addressing the constitutional concerns. The Wildlife Resources Management Bill, 2023, introduced on the President's behalf, also faced issues requiring Parliament to reconsider certain provisions.



The Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022, known as the Witchcraft Bill, aims to criminalize witchcraft accusations and related practices. It was initially laid in Parliament on March 31, 2023, by MP Francis-Xavier Sosu, along with other co-sponsors.



AM/SARA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.