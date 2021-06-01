Akufo-Addo is raping the public purse – Sammy Gyamfi teases

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

National Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has accused President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is raping the public purse.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prior to the 2016 elections told the Ghanaian people that the John Dramani Mahama government was corrupt and therefore he was coming to power to protect that public purse.



But with recent happenings and the expose by the North Tongu Member of Parliament Okudzeto Ablakwa on the expenses made on the hiring of a jet for the President’s travels, Sammy Gyamfi believes the President is rather raping the public purse.



In a tweet, he said “Ghanaians can no longer finance the opulent lifestyle of @NAkufoAddo who has chosen to live like a Russian oligarch in this difficult time of economic hardships, joblessness and hopelessness. Enough of the rape of the Public Purse”.



