Akufo-Addo is part of NPP’s problems – Kwadwo Mpiani

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Chief of Staff and minister of presidential affairs during the John Kufuor administration, Kwadwo Mpiani, has squarely placed the challenges facing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on the shoulders of President Akufo-Addo.



Kwadwo Mpiani's candid remarks came in the wake of the resignation of former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen from the NPP during an appearance on PM Express on Joy News.



Without mincing words, the veteran politician asserted that the party's problems had their genesis in the contentious removal of its former National Chairman, Paul Afoko, and General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong.



According to Kwadwo Mpiani, "once they [Paul Afoko and Kwabena Agyapong] were removed, the candidate [Nana Akufo-Addo] had his way, and this has continued up to this time."



Alan Kyerematen, while announcing his resignation from the NPP and his decision to contest as an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 elections, criticized the party for being hijacked by a select few who intimidate dissenting voices. When asked about his agreement with Kyerematen's claim of a party hijack, the 83-year-old veteran politician responded affirmatively.



"Well, to some extent, yes," Mr. Mpiani acknowledged.



"You know, I think the party’s problems deepened the very day the party decided to sack its Chairman [Paul Afoko] and General Secretary [Kwabena Agyapong], which I believe was unconstitutional under our own party rules, but then the party did it," myjoyonline.com quoted the statesman.



Mr. Mpiani went on to express concern over the party's trajectory, highlighting the handing over of the party to one individual following the removal of Afoko and Agyapong.



He stressed the need for the party to confront this issue, cautioning that if left unaddressed, it could lead to further internal challenges within the NPP.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/SEA



