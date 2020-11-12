Politics of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Akufo-Addo is more credible than Mahama – Chairman Wontumi

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi is the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has reiterated that his presidential candidate for the 2020 election, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has more credibility than the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, Nana Akufo-Addo stands tall in terms of integrity and credibility.



Chairman Wontumi says Ghana now needs a leader with credibility who can steer the affairs of the country well.



“What I am saying is that it takes bold, decisive and visionary leadership to turn around the fortunes of a country whose economy was in a ditch. It bears remembering that this NPP government came into office at a time when another government had thrown its hands up in despair and run to the IMF for a bailout and for what it called “policy credibility,” Bernard Antwi-Bosiako exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



He further reiterated that John Mahama has proven over time to be inconsistent, as he flip-flops on issues of national development.



Bernard Antwi-Bosiako stated that it is important for the credibility of the country’s public discourse that persons in the country’s public space are seen to be consistent in their views and advocacy.

