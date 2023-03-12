Akufo-Addo is 'eating' our money and you are watching him, are you serious? - Kpebu on Ashaiman swoop

General News of Sunday, 12 March 2023

Renowned private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has chastised the Ghana Armed Forces over the Ashaiman brutalities last week as he implies it's a misplaced priority.



Martin Kpebu speaking in an interview on TV3 and monitored by GhanaWeb stated that he didn’t understand why Ghanaians were not on the street, protesting against the president and military hierarchy over the incident.



The lawyer also added that he was shocked by the disposition of an officer of the forces who justified the actions of the soldiers in Ashaiman.



He charged the military to channel their energy and resources into demanding better governance instead of beating up innocent citizens.



“I don’t understand why we are seated here and we’ve just allowed the military to do this. By now, we should be in the streets protesting that the president should have resigned.



“It’s shocking, I don’t want to mention his name. A day after the incident happened, I met somebody very very senior just below the CDS and he said oh, yes. It’s good.



“So, I was like oh boss, this your people what they did… he said Ghanaians, this democracy we’ve taken it too far so they, from time to time, they will come and discipline us. Ashaiman is a den of thieves… I’m like Ashaiman is a den of thieves, your president is eating our money every day, eating our money and you are watching him. This military are you really serious? Are you serious?



The military stormed Ashaiman on the dawn of Tuesday, March 7, 2023, to brutalise residents in the area.



The personnel were criticized for avenging the death of one of their colleagues who was killed at Official Town on Saturday, March 4, 2023.



The Ghana Armed Forces in a press release on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, confirmed the authorisation of the military swoop by the high command.



