Akufo-Addo is doing well as president, we will bounce back - Farouk Mahama

Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama has commended the president following his 2023 SoNA address.



According to him, the president is doing everything possible to ensure the economy bounces back.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Nimatu Yakubu, he said the president has been frank with Ghanaians and should be applauded.



“The president gave Ghanaians the picture of where we are and by being a president is has not run away from the fact that there are challenges in this country. The president has been frank to Ghanaians and has appealed to Ghanaians to give him time.



“…we should also appreciate that the president is doing well and we have done it before as the New Patriotic Party and this will not be the last and we would definitely bounce back,” he said.



The State of the Nation Address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, which states that the President shall deliver a message on the SoNA to Parliament at the start of each session and before the dissolution of Parliament.



SONA is a constitutional obligation and yearly tradition where the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces reports on the status of the country unveils the government’s agenda for the coming year and proposes to Parliament certain legislative measures.



Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana obliges Members of Parliament (MPs), the Speaker of Parliament and the Judiciary to receive the President’s SONA.







