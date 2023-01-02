Akufo-Addo is doing a lot – Rev. Owusu Bempah

General News of Monday, 2 January 2023

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International has praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government for their efforts in governing Ghana.



Owusu Bempah also known as the Nation’s Prophet explained that despite all the efforts Akufo-Addo was putting into governing the country, his achievements are muted because of certain factors.



Among the factors, he disclosed, was a recent order by the Ghana Police warning clergymen against prophecies that could create fear and panic among the populace.



Owusu Bempah said it seems as though there is a blanket placed on the country which is obstructing the good works of the president from manifesting.



“Nana Akufo-Addo is doing a lot but it seems concealed because of this directive. It is as though there is a blanket draped over the country. How can a sitting president and his vice be hooted at in public? It is not normal.



“The president and his people should realise that something is not right. NPP came to power with a prophetic word. What myself and others saw showed that it was God who was bringing Akufo-Addo into office.



“In his first four years, things were very okay. Even as we speak, he is doing a lot but it seems that his efforts are concealed. There is a hand covering something and they must sit up. Any godly nation that rejects God will attract curses,” he said in an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah TV on YouTube.







Owusu Bempah was very close to Akufo-Addo until they fell out after the clergyman was arrested and put before court over a public disturbance case.



Earlier this year, he announced that he was no longer on good terms with the president and that he had stopped praying for him and the government.



On Christmas day, however, he hosted Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who appealed to him to remember the government in prayer.