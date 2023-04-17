Akufo-Addo is aping Mobutu Sese Seko, Joseph Kabila, other dictators Africa has had – Amidu

General News of Monday, 17 April 2023

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of being a tyrant.



According to Martin Amidu, who is also a former attorney general and minister for justice, Akufo-Addo, since he became president, has been abusing his power to keep his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power just as autocrats the African continent has had did.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, he added that rather than the West sanctioning Akufo-Addo, they are singing his praise.



“Consequently, Nana Addo’s impunity and abuse of power has now become more brazen because he has stooped so low before foreign and development ministers of state, and foreign governments to court for favours.



“And he has calculatingly portrayed himself and the government he leads as a darling of one of the factions in the world’s geopolitical struggle for hegemony to the extent that he can be assured of needed support instead of sanctions for raping our constitution and democratic system of governance.



“Nana Akufo-Addo is aping Mobutu Sese Seko of the former Zaire (DRC), Laurent-Desire Kabila, and Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Paul Biya of Cameroon, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, and other African autocrats to keep his party in power except that he cannot contest himself in 2024,” Martin Amidu wrote.



The former special prosecutor wrote his statement while reacting to Akufo-Addo’s recent appointment to the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



He alleged the recent appointment made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the Electoral Commission of Ghana, is to undermine the 2024 elections.



Background:



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, March 20, 2023, swore-in three new members of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) at the Jubilee House.



The three new members of the EC, Dr. Peter Appiahene, Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani, and Reverend Akua Ofori Boateng, are expected to serve in their new roles until the end of the 2024 elections and are replacements for members of the commission who recently retired.



Akufo-Addo has been heavily criticized for the appointment because some of the appointees are said to be known members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The president is being particularly berated for the appointment of Dr. Peter Appiahene, who is said to be a patron of TESCON, the tertiary education branch of the NPP and Salima Ahmed Tijani, whose family relations are leading members of the NPP.



