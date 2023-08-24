Akufo-Addo is almost 80-years-old but goes to bed at midnight- Prof. Mante

General News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, the 18th Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has less time for sleep while he is at 80.



According to him, the workload of the presidency has denied Akufo-Addo the needed time for him to rest while he is supposed to have adequate rest.



The Presbyterian moderator commended the president for working assiduously even in the night to make sure he performed his duty.



He stated that while most politicians are perceived to be corrupt, there are others who are putting in their best efforts to enhance the state of affairs in the country.



Speaking at the 2023 Annual General Assembly meeting of the Presbyterian church, the moderator, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mantey stressed the need for government officials to be diligent like the President, Akufo-Addo.





“I hear that he [Akufo-Addo] does not even go and sleep. The man is almost 80 and he sleeps at midnight. And it's a midnight. There are ministers and others who are working so hard,” he said in a video on the Graphic page on Facebook.



Prof. Mantey further indicated that despite the spate of corruption in the country, some government officials are working with high integrity.





“It is this [kindness of Dr. Bawumia] that we know that there are very sincere people in government. Very, very sincere people. I mean, I know of some good Presbyterians like this man in the Men's Fellowship Chair. I know people like you. And we've talked and I know you are people of integrity.



The moderator of the Presbyterian further stated that “we [Ghanaians] are so suffering” and called on President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to tackle corruption in the country.





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Listen to the audio below







BS/OGB



Meanwhile, watch Etsey Atisu's interview with Fati Ali, the first female GIJ SRC president, on #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, below:











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







