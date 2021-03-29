Akufo-Addo is a man of bold vision, integrity – Samira

General News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Second Lady Samira Bawumia has eulogized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as he celebrates his 77th birthday on Monday, March 29.



In a tweet, Mrs Bawumia said “Today, we celebrate a man of bold vision, integrity and a passion to serve our dear nation. Happy birthday Mr. President! @NAkufoAddo.



For his part, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah asked his boss to keep soldiering on sir.”



The president turned 77 on Monday, March 29.



In a tweet, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said “#NanaAt77 Happy Bday Boss.



“What we learn at your feet daily is beyond what we could have been taught in any classroom."



“Keep soldiering on sir.”



