Politics of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo is a family builder not nation builder – Asiedu Nketia

Asiedu Nketiah,General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has succeeded over the past four years in enriching his family and friends at the expense of the nation.



He said the failed Agyapa Minerals Royalties transaction is a classical case of some of the “fraudulent” deals that have characterised the Akufo-Addo-led government.



“President Akufo Addo has proven beyond every doubt, that he is a family builder and not a nation builder,” Mr Asiedu Nketia said at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, November 10.



“And we know without a shudder of doubt, that Ghanaians will kick him out on 7th December and vote for the visionary nation builder, John Dramani Mahama, to come and create prosperity for all and not a select few and restore our beloved country back to the path of development and true progress.”



Despite being approved by Parliament on Friday, August 14, the Agyapa agreement is expected back in the legislature after President Akufo-Addo ordered the Finance Minister to do so.



Return Agyapa deal to Parliament – Akufo-Addo to Finance Minister

This followed a corruption risk assessment undertaken by the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, and the report sent to the president on Friday, October 16.



But the NDC scribe says, notwithstanding, the next government of Mr Mahama will investigate the “robbery” and “punish all the culprits and masterminds behind it through the Operation Sting crusade”.



“Let it be known that crime has no expiry date. It is just a matter of time.”



Before that, he wants President Akufo-Addo to refund all monies so far paid within the next seven days or face a series of legal action in the first week of December.

