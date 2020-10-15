General News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Akufo-Addo inspired me to go back to school – 57-year-old JHS graduate

Elizabeth Yamoah graduate from JHS this year

The 57-year-old woman who completed her Junior High School (JHS) education this year has revealed that the flagship policy of the current President, Nana Akufo-Addo inspired her to go back to school.



According to Madam Elizabeth Yamoah who sat for and successfully completed the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) said she had given up on furthering her education but decided to go back to school upon hearing that she stood a chance of educating herself.



In an interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Y’Adwuma Nie on Angel102.9 FM, the JHS graduate said she came to the realization that she can achieve her academic goals after hearing the President speak on free education.



“I could not have gotten to where I am now but with the help of Nana Addo’s free education, I have been able to catch up and still want to continue with my education”, she said.



She appealed to the President to consider her as an ambassador for free education policy in Ghana adding that she is prepared to talk people into seeing education as a game changer.





