General News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Akufo-Addo inspired me to be a lawyer - Abu Jinapor tells Appointments Committee

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Lands and Natural Resource Minister-designate

Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor on Wednesday faced Parliament's Appointments Committee for his vetting.



Before his appointment as Minister-designate, Mr. Abu Jinapor was the Deputy Chief of Staff.



He acquired a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 2006 and proceeded to the University of Ghana in 2008 where he earned a Bachelor of Laws in 2010.



Samuel Jinapor furthered to read LLB at Ghana School of Law in Accra.



He also holds a Master of Laws in Alternative Dispute Resolution from the Faculty of Law, University Of Ghana and was called to the Ghana Bar in 2012 as a Solicitor and Barrister of the Supreme Court of Ghana.



Based on this rich law experience, a member of the Appointments Committee asked Mr. Jinapor to narrate his motivation for being a lawyer instead of pursuing Physics.



Delivering a response, lawyer Jinapor revealed the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inspired him.



He said he developed a strong liking for law through his association with the President.



''I suspect strongly that my association with the President at the time, Nana Akufo-Addo, who was then the Minister for Foreign Affairs and whom I had met as a very young man and Mr. Chairman, you can imagine that when you associate with President Akufo-Addo; law becomes very attractive'', he eulogized President Nana Addo.