Politics of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Akufo-Addo inherited GH¢131m arrears in education – NPP

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government inherited a total of GHS131,027,453.27 in arrears in the education sector but has cleared them and chalked remarkable achievements.



This was contained in a brochure showing the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s achievements in education.



According to the information on the brochure, the erstwhile Mahama government left bills amounting to GHS33.4 million on progressively Free Senior High School (SHS), GHS36.4 million on feeding grant for Colleges of Education and GHS24.1 million on SHS subsidies.



The document cited other outstanding arrears, adding that the Akufo-Addo-led government, however, cleared all arrears between 2017 and 2020 since it assumed office.



The brochure also enumerated various achievements in terms of improvements in basic education, SHS education, tertiary education, Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



The brochure also highlighted restoration of teacher training allowance, construction of educational infrastructure and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes among others.

