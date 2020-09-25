General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: GNA

Akufo-Addo inaugurates Western North House of Chiefs

President Akufo-Addo called on the chiefs unite so as to ensure development in the area

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated a 19-member Western North Regional House of Chiefs at Sefwi-Wiawso to begin his three-day tour of the Region.



The members are from the Anwhiaso, Chirano, Bekwai, Wiawso, and Suaman traditional areas.



The President congratulated the members and said the creation of the Region was in fulfilment of the 2016 Manifesto promise of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



"I’m confident that Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, Paramount Chief of Anwhiaso Traditional Area, Kwasi Bumagamah II, Paramount Chief of Wiawso, and Nana Okogyeman Gyambra IV, Paramount Chief of Chirano and other members will discharge their duties effectively," he said.



The President announced that the Government has increased the allowance for chiefs by 100 per cent as promised in the Party's 2016 Manifesto.



He said the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, in collaboration with the National House of Chiefs, has begun the process to digitise records at the House and also register the chiefs.



The Government had initiated 400 projects in the Region of which 107 had been completed with the rest at various stages of completion, he said.



President Akufo-Addo mentioned education, Heath, water and sanitation as those being addressed so far.



He called on the residents to consider what the Government had done in the past four years and vote massively for him and the party’s parliamentary candidates to do more for the Western North Region.



Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, the Regional Minister, said the chiefs and people owed the President a lot of gratitude for the creation of the Western North Region.



He called on residents to take into account the numerous infrastructure development under the current administration and renew the President's mandate in the upcoming elections.



Mr Dan Kweku Botwe, the Minister of Regional Reorganisation, said the inauguration of the Regional House of Chiefs brought to an end the long struggle of the chiefs and people of the area for "independence" and commended them for the unity.



Mr Kofi Dzamesi, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, called on the House to unite so as to ensure development in the area and asked the members to abide by its rules and regulations.



The nine parliamentary candidates of the Party were introduced to the chiefs and the President cut the sod for the construction of the administration block of the House of Chiefs.





