Regional News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Akufo-Addo inaugurates Community Mining programme in Prestea Huni-Valley municipalities

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated Community Mining Programme at Gwira Aiyinasi and Aboso in the Nzema East and Prestea Huni-Valley Municipalities respectively, of the Western Region.



The Community Mining Programme is aimed at formalising mining in selected communities across the country.



The programme will provide jobs to the miners that have been trained by the government at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) at Tarkwa in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.



Inaugurating the programme at separate events, President Akufo-Addo said the Community Mining will be done the right way, within the tenets of the law and not to destroy the water bodies as well as the forest reserves.



The Programme was first launched in July 2019 by President Akufo-Addo in Wassa Akropong in the Amenfi East District of the Western Region.



The President took the opportunity and appealed to the people not to engage in activities that flouts the law but to do a good job in accordance with the law.



He also touched on how the project was going to create more jobs for the people in the two municipalities.



The President assured the Chief and people of Aboso that his government has in mind to revamp the collapsed Aboso glass factory which was established by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi in her address touched on how the Community Mining Programme was going to help the youth in the area to get employment. She, therefore, seized the opportunity to thank the President for thinking about Prestea Huni-Valley and for bringing more developmental projects in the area.



In this regard, she urged her constituents to continue to have faith in President Akufo-Addo and vote massively for him come December 7.



The Minister of Lands And Natural Resources, Hon Asomah-Cheremeh told the miners to adhere to the laws because they are going to be monitored to ensure the right thing is done.



He disclosed that in the coming days, he would inaugurate another Community Mining Programme in the Western Region.



The launching of the two Community Mining Programmes is expected creates over 3,000 jobs for teeming unemployed youth there.





